Repeat Offender Rapist Sentenced to 35 years in prison

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Judge Don Poole handed out a lengthy sentence on Monday to a convicted rapist.

Anthony Vance got 35 years of real time, meaning he would be 91 when he gets out of prison.

- Advertisement -

There were extenuating circumstances in the case.

For one, prosecutors say Vance has 67 previous misdemeanor and felony convictions on his legal resume.

But even more disturbing, he was out on parole for another rape when he committed this one.

In this case, the victim said she had gotten off a bus in January of 2018 on Wilson Street.

She says a man grabbed her, forced her into a backyard and then raped her.

She said he told her he was a gang member, had a gun, and would kill her and her family if she called police.

She picked him out of a police lineup and he was convicted in August.

Today, Vance was sentenced to 10 years for violating the parole of the previous rape. Then a 25 years for the current rape conviction, to be served at 100% and after he finishes the 10.