Officers arrest man who calls to report that his marijuana was stolen

FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office made an unusual drug bust over the weekend.

The suspect called them up to report that his marijuana had been stolen.

It happened Friday at the Mentone Market on Lookout Mountain.

The Mentone Police transferred him to the Sheriff’s Office who sent out a Norcotics officer.

The Narcotics and Interdiction team paid the man a visit and say they found cocaine and drug paraphernalia on him.

21 year old Dante Michael Bellamoli was arrested.

Sheriff Nick Welden commented “While it is very uncommon for someone to call dispatch about their missing marijuana, our dispatchers field all manner of calls, from cows in the roadway to extremely serious incidents and emergencies.”

“They are ready to take action regardless of the nature of the call and do an outstanding job as the first point of contact for our deputies. They are our eyes and ears, and guide our deputies with real time information so they are able to do their job as safely as possible,” he added.

“It probably wasn’t the best decision for this individual to choose to report stolen marijuana, but we were happy to investigate it for him,” said Sheriff Welden.