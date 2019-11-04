Man says American Eagle belt saved his life

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – When Grant Gunter bought a belt from American Eagle, he had no idea it would one day save his life.

“It’s just my usual, usual every night belt and then. And, yeah, now I’m going to keep it forever,” Gunter said.

He was wearing the belt this weekend when he was leaving a bar on Station Street and noticed two guys by his car.

“One guy’s going through and one guy’s like the lookout. And then, when I realized that, I started yelling, ‘hey hey hey,’ and then they started, I guess they realized I was, that was my car and they started backing up and they took off,” Gunter said.

Gunter ran after them.

“I started gaining the shorter dude and then turned around the other dude said shoot him and then belt buckle saved the day,” Gunter said.

He said the bullet actually hit the buckle on his belt.

Had he not been wearing the belt, things could’ve been much different.

“I’m still kind of processing that it all kind of happened over in my mind, how different it could’ve turned out, but very thankful,” Gunter said.

While you can’t put a price on life, the belt cost him around $20.

Something he’ll keep as a reminder of just how priceless life can be.

Chattanooga Police said that two juvenile males were arrested and charged with aggravated assault and several other charges.