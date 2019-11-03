Weather Update: Sunday Night’s Forecast – November 3rd, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) Pretty Quiet Weather To Start Next Week!



Clear skies will continue through the night time. It will be cold and frosty again overnight with lows in the mid 30’s with areas of frost and patchy fog by morning.

Some passing clouds, but dry for Monday. Partly sunny with highs around 60. Not as chilly tomorrow night with lows in the low 40’s. Continued dry and pleasant with more sunshine for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid top upper 60’s.

Next area of rain may move in for Thursday with another strong cold front moving through Friday morning. Breezy and colder weather returns later Friday and for the first part of the weekend.

Our seasonal highs and lows for the first few days of November: 67 & 44

Don’t forget to bring in the pets, tender vegetation, and check on your elderly neighbors!

