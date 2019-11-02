Weather Update: Saturday Night’s Forecast – November 2nd, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) Frosty Start To Sunday, But More Sunshine Ahead! Remember to set your clocks back later tonight!



Expect clear skies to continue through the night time. Cold again overnight with lows in the low 30’s. After a frosty start, lots of sunshine returns for your Sunday with highs back in the upper 50’s. Clear and chilly again tomorrow night with lows in the mid 30’s.

Lots of sunshine and a little milder Monday with highs near 62. Continue dry and pleasant for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs 65 to 70.

Next area of rain may move in for Thursday with another strong cold front moving through Friday morning.

Our seasonal highs and lows for the first few days of November: 68 & 44

Don’t forget to bring in the pets, tender vegetation, and check on your elderly neighbors!

