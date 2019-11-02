Tennessee high school football playoff brackets set

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Twenty-five Chattanooga-area teams continue their season next week in the first round of the TSSAA playoffs. Twelve will have home field advantage Nov. 8, with Baylor and McCallie hosting the first round of Division II-AAA Nov. 15.

Below is next week’s lineup:

- Advertisement -

DIVISION I-A

Jo Byrns (2-8) at South Pittsburg (9-0)

Sale Creek (4-6) at Clay County (7-3)

Gordonsville (3-7) at Copper Basin (6-4)

Whitwell (2-8) at Monterey (10-0)

DIVISION I-AA

Happy Valley (7-3) at Meigs County (9-1)

Westmoreland (5-5) at Tyner (7-3)

Marion County (2-8) at Trousdale County (8-1)

East Robertson (5-5) at Bledsoe County (7-3)

Tellico Plains (3-7) at Watertown (8-2)

DIVISION I-AAA

Sequatchie County (6-4) at Red Bank (8-1)

Signal Mountain (4-6) at Upperman (9-1)

DIVISION I-AAAA

East Ridge (6-4) at Elizabethton (10-0)

Sullivan South (5-5) at East Hamilton (7-3)

Howard (7-3) at Greenville (8-2)

DIVISION I-AAAAA

Knoxville Fulton (3-7) at Rhea County (8-2)

Walker Valley (4-6) at Knoxville West (9-1)

Oak Ridge (5-5) at Soddy-Daisy (6-4)

DIVISION I-AAAAAA

Bearden (4-6) at McMinn County (9-1)

Bradley Central (7-3) at Farragut (5-5)

DIVISION II-A

Grace Baptist (3-6) at USJ (7-3)

DIVISION II-AA

Lipscomb Academy (5-5) at Boyd Buchanan (8-2)

CAK (8-2) at Chattanooga Christian (6-3)

DIVISION II-AAA

(first round Nov. 15)

Christian Brothers (6-4) at McCallie (8-2)

MBA (6-4) at Baylor (9-1)

Full brackets of all TSSAA teams can be found here.