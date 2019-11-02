Preparing Those In Need For Colder Temperatures

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- As the weather begins to get cooler, more efforts are being made to help Chattanooga’s homeless community.

Parkridge Valley Hospital, Venue Church and City Councilman Russell Gilbert assisted the Community Kitchen in preparing for the cold today.

- Advertisement -

Guests who attended received warm clothes, shoes, haircuts and a dinner.

The Community Kitchen supervisor Stephanie McIntyre says, “This only way that some of them can eat. This is the only way that some of them will have food and this is the only way that some of them will have shoes and clothes. So, this for this particular community is something great and a very big asset to our community kitchen. Because that’s what we do, we serve and try to help the community any way that we can.”

Chattanooga’s Community Kitchen serves an average of 500 people a day.

Related Article: Housing Vouchers for the Homeless

However, with the dropping temperatures, even more people showed up to the event today.