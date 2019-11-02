Maynor’s two-way talents earn him Scholar Athlete honors

SODDY DAISY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Not a Friday night goes by without running back Hayden Maynor making an appearance in Soddy Daisy’s highlights.

“He’s one of those special guys,” coach Justin Barnes said.

- Advertisement -

Maynor’s two-way talents have helped carry the Trojans to back-to-back region titles for just the second time in school history.

“We couldn’t throw the ball like we do or run the ball like we do without him,” Soddy Daisy quarterback Isaac Barnes said.

Maynor strives follow in his older brother Hunter’s footsteps. The former Soddy Daisy quarterback holds the school’s season passing record with more than 3,000 yards.

Related Article: Brody Grant bulldog in Bucs uniform

“From watching him ball every night, I couldn’t tell you a night where I didn’t watch him and he didn’t have three or more touchdowns his senior year, probably more than that honestly,” Maynor said. “But I think that’s really what drives me to be as good as I can be because my older brother and how good he was.”

One thousand rushing yards, 16 touchdowns, and 75 tackles — those are just some of Maynor’s stats through nine games this season.

“He can see the field, you can just tell, from the cuts that he makes and just in practice,” Isaac Barnes said. “You’ll literally see him get the ball, get to the line, make a a cut, and sometimes completely stop wait for a lineman to come through, make a block. He just has a really high football IQ.”

Maynor’s intelligence doesn’t stop on the football field.

“He really doesn’t talk about it much, but he’s really a smart guy. He’s got almost a 3.5. He made a 25 on his ACT. He’s a really good guy in the classroom. Works hard, does what he’s supposed to. The fact that he made a 25 on the ACT shows the intelligence he has,” Coach Barnes said.

Hayden balances school while excelling at not just football but wrestling and baseball as well.

“He’s the type of guy that Soddy Daisy is built around,” Coach Barnes said. “Hard-working, lunch-pail type guy that comes to work everyday that kind of sets the tone, sets the example and makes everybody around him better.”

If you want to nominate an athlete for our Wolford and Robinson Scholar Athlete of the Week, you can fill out this form.