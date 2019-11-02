Chattanooga Fire Department And The Red Cross Pass Out Smoke Detectors

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- It’s time that time again to turn those clocks back an hour. That means it’s also time to check your smoke detectors to make sure that they are working properly.

Today the Red Cross, Chattanooga Fire department and a small group of burn nurses from Vanderbilt, went around the East Lake community to make sure that everyone had a working smoke detector.

A family lost their three-year old son in September to house fire.

The family lived in the East Lake community and many were saddened by the news.

Chattanooga Fire Chief, Phil Hyman says, “It’s the worst case scenario for firefighters that deal with this kind of stuff. I mean any loss of life is bad, but particularly with children it really sends chills up and down our spine when we have children involved like this. It is really heavy on our hearts when things like that happen.”

Today, some Chattanooga firefighters and Red Cross volunteers walked the streets of that neighborhood to check smoke detectors in the area.

They replaced batteries in 18 homes, installed 36 smoke detectors and knocked on more than 200 doors.

The Chattanooga Fire Marshal William Matlock says, “Smoke detectors are your first line of defense. So, it’ll provide you with an early notification that something is not right. So, once you hear that alarm, we want you to have a plan in place. We want you to get out and stay out and go to a meeting place. So, we want to make sure that everyone has one working smoke detector to provide them with that early notification.”

Daylight savings time ends tonight and the Chattanooga Fire Department suggests that now is the best time to change those smoke detector batteries.

The Vanderbilt burn center nurses came along to ensure young children know simple safety tips that could end up saving lives.

Elizabeth Vorholt who is the Vanderbilt University Burn Program Coordinator says, “Vanderbilt University medical center is a regional burn center. We see patients from all across the state of Tennessee. So, patients are transported to us so it does take a little bit more time to get to care. So, we are happy for prevention efforts and more people with smoke detectors in their home to prevent house fires.”

The Fire department suggests that you change the batteries in your smoke detector at least twice a year.

The best time to do that is during Daylight savings time.