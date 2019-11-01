Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – November 1st, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) Old Man Winter’s Frosty Breath Returning!



Expect decreasing clouds this morning with more breezy and cold air moving in. A freeze warning in effect by until 10am Friday, with lows in the low & mid 30’s.

Friday Afternoon: Sunny and chilly for the day, with highs only in the mid 50’s. 68 degrees is our typical high for the first of November.

Clear and cold again for Friday night with a light freeze likely and a killing frost by Saturday morning. Lots of sunshine and continued cool for the weekend, with highs Saturday and Sunday in the upper 50’s and lows in the low 30’s…a bit colder in the mountains and areas away from the city center.

Temperatures will warm up some for the beginning of next week with highs in the 60’s through the middle of next week along with mainly dry weather through next Wednesday, at least.

Our seasonal highs and lows for the first few days of November: 68 & 45/

Don’t forget to bring in the pets, tender vegetation, and check on your elderly neighbors!

