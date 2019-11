Parents and students at Walker Valley High School had a scare today.

Student’s noticed some graffiti in a bathroom that implied there was a shooter in the school.

Bradley County Sheriff’s office quickly responded and determined that there was not a threat to the school.

According to the Sheriff’s office, they added extra security today as a safety precaution.

Sheriff Lawson went to the school himself to ensure that all the students and teachers were safe.