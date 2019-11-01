TDFN Scoreboard: November 1st, 2019

TENNESSEE VALLEY (WDEF) – It’s time for Touchdown Friday Night! We’ll keep the scoreboard updated throughout the evening. Tweet us your team’s score using the hashtag #TDFN12 then tune in tonight at 11:15 p.m. for highlights! Don’t forget to catch a recap of the action Saturday morning at noon on our Overtime show!

Tennessee:

Bradley Central 12 – McMinn County 7

Loudon 3 – Red Bank 7

Boyd Buchanan 7 – Knox Grace 33

Fayetteville at Sale Creek

Baylor 0 – Brentwood 7

Signal Mountain at Sweetwater

Tellico Plains at Bledsoe County

Ensworth 6 – McCallie 10

Brainerd at McMinn Central

East Hamilton 7 – Howard 0

Wartburg 0 – Meigs County 28

Ooltewah 7 – Cleveland 0

CCS 15 – Silverdale Baptist 13

East Ridge 8 – Hixson 7

Grace Academy at Grace-Christian Franklin

South Pittsburg 28 – Copper Basin 0

Lookout Valley at Whitwell

Marion County at Rhea County

Polk County 3 – Tyner 35

Walker Valley 14 – Soddy Daisy 7

Grundy County at Smith County

Upperman at Sequatchie County

Georgia:

Calhoun 7 – Haralson County 8

Dade County 0 – Chattooga 7

Gordon Lee 0 – Christian Heritage 14

Sonoraville 27 – Coahulla Creek 0

Allatoona 3 – Dalton 7

Rockmart 24 – Gordon Central 0

Lafayette 21 – Pickens County 12

North Murray 14 – LFO 0

Ridgeland 0 – Gilmer 7

Northwest Whitfield 14 – Southeast Whitfield 0

Ringgold 3 – Adairsville 0

Trion 0 – Bowdon 7