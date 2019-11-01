No school after Halloween petition

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – Hamilton County School students might be sad to hear this news, but yes you have school on Friday.

A petition on Change.org joins others across the nation asking for the day after Halloween off.

The petition says “Halloween is a Holiday.”

It reads “students are tired the next day and won’t learn as well.”

At last check, the petition had over 6,000 signatures.

News 12 did reach out the the school system.

They confirmed that there is school on Friday.