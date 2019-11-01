Nestlé Toll House cookie dough recalled for possible rubber pieces

Nestlé USA is recalling some of its ready-to-bake refrigerated Toll House Cookie Dough products due to the potential presence of rubber pieces.

The recall of one of the food conglomerate’s signature products includes cookie dough bars, tubs and tube-shaped packages sold throughout the U.S., the company said in a statement posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The company decided to issue the recall after “receiving reports of food-grade pieces of rubber in some of these products,” according to Nestlé, which added that it had identified the source of the rubber and fixed the problem.

No illnesses or injuries requiring medical treatment were reported, Nestle said.

The recall involves products with batch codes beginning with 9189 through those starting with 9295. A full list of affected batches can be found here.

Consumers who purchased the recalled products should discard and not consume them, but retain the proof-of-purchase from the packaging, Nestlé USA said. Those with can call (800) 681-1676 or email nestleproductinquiry@casupport.com.