McMinn County Centennial lands Actress Peggy Dow for movie screening

ATHENS, Tennessee (WDEF) – McMinn County will feature a homecoming as part of their Centennial Celebration on Friday, November 8th.
Actress Peggy Dow is returning to Athens for a screening of one of her movies.
The film is 1950’s “Harvey” starring Jimmy Stewart.
The comedy is about a middle age man who sees a six foot rabbit, that no one else can see.
Stewart got an Academy Award nomination for the role.
Dow played a nurse at the mental hospital where Stewart is taken.
Peggy lived in Athens for awhile and was married there, but hasn’t been back in years.
The 91 year old retired-actress will attend a public screening of “Harvey” at 4:30 PM at the Movie Palace.
She will take part in a Q&A session about the movie afterwards.
Dow appeared in 9 movies in the early fifties before retiring to get married to an oil tycoon.