SKYLINE, Alabama (WDEF) – This was no Halloween costume!

A man entered the Skyline Mart early this morning with a blue ski mask and cammo.

But instead of asking for candy, he demanded cash.

He held up three employees around 3:05 AM with a handgun.

he fled in a blue, mid-sized car heading toward Scottsboro.

If you have any information for investigators, please call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 256-574-2610.