At least 4 killed in Halloween night mass shooting in California

An earlier tweet by the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office public information officer indicated that multiple people were shot in the incident. The shooting was first reported at 10:45 p.m.
The CHP and other agencies were reportedly called to the scene due the the size of the crowd at the site. Police told CBS San Francisco they are being overwhelmed by the crowd where the shooting happened.
Video from the scene posted by KGO-TV showed multiple patients being loaded into ambulances as others limped away from the scene. Video also showed police talking to people who appeared injured.
Orinda police chief David Cook told the East Bay Time the shooting took place outside a short-term rental. When officers arrived, Cook said, they found a party with more than 100 people in attendance.
According to social-media posts, an “AirBNB mansion party” had been advertised for Thursday night.
No other details were immediately available.