At least 4 killed in Halloween night mass shooting in California

Orinda homicide update – four fatalities, several injuries. More details coming. — CoCo Sheriff PIO (@cocosopio) November 1, 2019

Orinda, Calif. — Four were dead and others wounded when gunfire erupted at a large Halloween night party outside an Orinda home late Thursday night, according to authorities, CBS San Francisco reported . Orinda police confirmed early Friday that four had died in the shooting outside a large home on a quiet street nestled in the Orinda Hills.

An earlier tweet by the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office public information officer indicated that multiple people were shot in the incident. The shooting was first reported at 10:45 p.m.

The CHP and other agencies were reportedly called to the scene due the the size of the crowd at the site. Police told CBS San Francisco they are being overwhelmed by the crowd where the shooting happened.

Mass shooting at a Halloween party in Orinda. 4 people killed and others injured. @JackieKPIX has the latest from the scene att morning. https://t.co/t1a2VNEwAa pic.twitter.com/qYT5PzIw84 — Anne Makovec (@AnneKPIX) November 1, 2019

Video from the scene posted by KGO-TV showed multiple patients being loaded into ambulances as others limped away from the scene. Video also showed police talking to people who appeared injured.

Orinda police chief David Cook told the East Bay Time the shooting took place outside a short-term rental. When officers arrived, Cook said, they found a party with more than 100 people in attendance.

According to social-media posts, an “AirBNB mansion party” had been advertised for Thursday night.

No other details were immediately available.