Graduation for the Salvation Army’s School of Culinary Arts

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Students graduate from the Salvation Army’s School of Culinary Arts in Chattanooga.

This afternoon, the graduates received their diploma and a chef’s hat.

The 14 week program teaches homeless and low-income people about environmentally friendly agriculture, meal preparation and food service.

It accepts three students at a time.

The program ends with a two week internship in a restaurant’s kitchen.

The students had jobs lined up before graduation.

School Chef Terry Epps says “They teach me as much as I teach them. Sometimes we get into a situation where life is good and we don’t think of what other people may have.”

Student Joanna Mapes adds “I liked cooking before, but now I love it even more.”

The next class will start in mid February.

People can fill out an application at the Salvation Army.