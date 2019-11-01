Fast-moving blaze descends upon Southern California

Maria Fire erupts in Southern California

Kincade Fire in Northern California: 77,758 acres burned; 68% contained

Maria Fire in Southern California: 8,060 acres burned

Easy Fire in Southern California: 1,723 acres burned; 10% contained

Getty Fire in Southern California: 745 acres burned; 66% contained

46 Fire in Southern California: 300 acres burned; 70% contained



Hillside Fire in Southern California: 200 acres burned; 50% contained

PG&E says it’s restored power to “essentially all” of the roughly 1.1 million homes and businesses it cut power to on Saturday and Tuesday in an effort to prevent new blazes

Crews were battling a new fire Friday that erupted in Southern California. The Maria Fire grew in just a few hours to more than 8,000 acres.

The blaze was just one of many wildfires to explode in California during a period of dangerous fire conditions. Those fires have burned more than 101,000 acres in three weeks.

In Ventura County, northwest of Los Angeles, more than 7,000 people were under evacuation orders for the Maria Fire. The fast-moving blaze descended upon small agricultural communities known for their citrus orchards and avocado farms Thursday night, CBS News correspondent Carter Evans reports.

Hundreds of firefighters raced to respond. Ventura County officials warned the mountainous terrain may make containing the fire a struggle but assured the community it would not see a repeat of 2017’s catastrophic Thomas Fire.

That fire engulfed more than 280,000 acres, destroyed nearly 1,100 structures and resulted in two deaths. Earlier this week, Ventura County was already facing the Easy Fire, which was mostly contained Friday.

East of Los Angeles, firefighters made progress on the Hillside Fire, which destroyed at least six homes in San Bernardino Thursday. Matthew Valdivia was asleep when the flames spread to his home.

“Everything was just glowing in flames in the back of the house,” Valdivia said. “I just woke up my wife, and I told her, ‘Hey, get the kids, get in the car.'”

Fire officials were confident the Maria Fire would grow to a maximum of 12,000 acres. Officials said the fire was moving toward an area where it would simply run out of vegetation to burn.

Firefighters work to control flames from a backfire during the Maria Fire in Santa Paula, California, on November 1, 2019. Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

