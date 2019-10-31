Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – October 31th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) A Wet Halloween “Day”, But Dry By Trick-Or-Treating Time!



Continued very wet thru the morning with showers, fog and drizzle. The fog will be dense in the mountains with early morning temperatures between 68 & 72 in most areas. Areas of rain and a few storms moving through Thursday, but only during the day. Very wet through the early afternoon. Morning highs near 70 will give way to breezy and colder weather later in the day with temperatures dropping into the 40’s by the evening. Clearing, breezy, and colder Thursday night for Halloween with lows in the low 30’s.

- Advertisement -

Sunny and chilly for Friday with highs only in the mid 50’s. Clear and cold again for Friday night with a light freeze possible and a killing frost by Saturday morning. Lots of sunshine and continued cool fro the Weekend with highs Saturday and Sunday in the upper 50’s.

Have a safe & happy Halloween!

Friday starts our BIG cool down; highs will drop to the mid 50s with lows in the 30s along with some patchy frost.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.