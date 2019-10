EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – East Ridge first responders had to free someone from their car this morning after a tree fell on it.

The entrapment was in the 800 block of Belvoir Avenue.

When emergency crews got there the tree had trapped the driver.

They had to use hydraulic tools to get the driver free.

But the victim only had minor injuries.

The tree also brought down power lines in the neighborhood.