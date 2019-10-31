Salvation Army kicks of their Red Kettle Challenge

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Tomorrow is the first day of November and that means Christmas is right around the corner.

With Christmas coming up the salvation army is kicking off their red kettle challenge.

- Advertisement -

This challenge is for you to adopted a red kettle from the salvation army, place the kettle in front of a business and try to raise one thousand dollars.

This challenge takes place every year and all the money raised goes towards emergency shelter services “You either take a kettle out in front and for the season, you’ll be able to raise a thousand dollars in any store front that you choose. You just come and communicate with us and also, you can donate online as well at https://www.csarmy.org/ ,” says LT James Harvin with the Salvation Army.

Anyone can adopted a bucket, for more information on how, go to https://www.csarmy.org/