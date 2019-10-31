Salvation Army kicks of their Red Kettle Challenge

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Tomorrow is the first day of November and that means Christmas is right around the corner.
With Christmas coming up the salvation army is kicking off their red kettle challenge.
This challenge is for you to adopted a red kettle from the salvation army, place the kettle in front of a business and try to raise one thousand dollars.
This challenge takes place every year and all the money raised goes towards emergency shelter services “You either take a kettle out in front and for the season, you’ll be able to raise a thousand dollars in any store front that you choose. You just come and communicate with us and also, you can donate online as well at https://www.csarmy.org/ ,” says LT James Harvin with the Salvation Army.
Anyone can adopted a bucket, for more information on how, go to https://www.csarmy.org/