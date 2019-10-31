Salvation Army Cold Weather Shelter Opening

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – The salvation army has announced they are opening up their cold weather shelter today.

The shelter is to help give displaced people a place to escaped the cold and sleep for the night.

The shelters doors will be open from 6 in the afternoon to 7 am.

The Salvation Army says they are having the open the cold weather shelter earlier than last year.

During the night movies will be shown, devotion will be held, and coffee will be served.

The salvation army will do this shelter from now on every day when the weather will be below freezing.

“We are fighting for good and helping the community in every shape or form that we can. Our displaced neighbors don’t need to be out in the cold or overlooked so we’ll have that place and make an impact,” says Lt. James Harvin with the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army is in need of Volunteers and supplies such as coats, blankets, and socks.