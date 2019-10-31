Mocs Basketball Coach Lamont Paris Hosting Shoot Down Cancer Event

(gomocs.com) CHATTANOOGA—There are precious few lives in the world today unaffected by cancer. Chattanooga Mocs head men’s basketball coach Lamont Paris is joining the Coaches vs. Cancer fight hosting a Shooting Down Cancer event on Wednesday, Nov. 6. It is a student-driven day with Paris donating money simply for those students who attend.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do here,” Coach Paris explained. “It’s not a ground-breaking thing. We did something like this at Wisconsin. Coach (Bo) Ryan championed that, and Greg Gard continued it.

“My exposure to this type of event began there. It was awesome to see the amount of awareness it built along with the dollar signs making a contribution to the American Cancer Society.”

Paris takes the McKenzie Arena floor from 2-6 p.m. He will donate $1 for every student who drops by to support cancer research. If they make a free throw, it’s a $5 donation. If they make a half-court shot, President Ulysses S. Grant makes an appearance with Paris adding $50.

“I always thought that money just goes to research,” Paris added. “You make a donation, it improves the chances of finding a cure. But it is so much more.

“Treatments have improved exponentially. That’s a big part, but also transportation to get patients to treatment. That’s something we don’t think about. The contribution also goes to help where another party, a volunteer, picks them up every time they need treatment.

“What a blessing that is to not have to worry about how you are going to get to treatment. Those are things I think of most when I think of making a contribution to the American Cancer Society.”

The American Cancer Society benefits from the donation. For more than 25 years, the Coaches vs. Cancer program, in collaboration with the National Association of Basketball Coaches, has united coaches and fans nationwide to help the American Cancer Society defeat a common enemy – cancer. Through fundraising and education initiatives, the Coaches vs. Cancer program has supported the American Cancer Society in improving and saving lives from cancer in the US and worldwide.

It is part of a busy week for Paris. His Mocs squad opens the season on Tuesday night at Eastern Kentucky. The first home game is Saturday, Nov. 9, against historic rival Tennessee State. The Mocs and Tigers match-up is at 4:30 p.m., after the women tangle with Hampton at 2 p.m., in the Roundhouse.