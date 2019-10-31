UPDATE: Missing 12-year old boy found in Chatsworth

UPDATE: A missing autistic boy seems to be okay, after being found in a lake near where rescue crews were searching.

12-year old Matt Hopkins had been missing since earlier this evening, after wandering away from home in Murray County.

- Advertisement -

CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – A 12-year old autistic child is missing in Chatsworth.

Dispatchers tell News 12 rescue personnel are searching around Ball Ground Road in Murray County, after the boy wandered away from home.

The child has brown hair, hazel eyes, and is 125 pounds.

He is five foot five, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt with cartoons on it, and a grey hoodie, with slip on type shoes.

E-M-S, members of the Sheriff’s Department and Police are searching for the boy right now.

His mother has posted on Facebook that her son’s name is Matt Hopkins, and that he is non-verbal and may not respond to people.