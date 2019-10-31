Missing 12-year old boy in Chatsworth

CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – A 12-year old autistic child is missing in Chatsworth.

Dispatchers tell News 12 rescue personnel are searching around Ball Ground Road in Murray County, after the boy wandered away from home.

- Advertisement -

The child has brown hair, hazel eyes, and is 125 pounds.

He is five foot five, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt with cartoons on it, and a grey hoodie, with slip on type shoes.

E-M-S, members of the Sheriff’s Department and Police are searching for the boy right now.