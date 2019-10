“very friendly ”

DESCRIPTION

Black Standard poodle 110 pounds CASH REWARD JUST RAISED TO $5,000.00,,,,,,,,NO QUESTIONS ASKED

AREA LAST SEEN

Ooltewah, TN 37363

NEIGHBORHOOD LAST SEEN

Davis Mill Circle

ADDRESS LAST SEEN on October 20, 2019

Gypsy Ln and Snow Hill Rd

Contact Gary at (423) 304-2142.