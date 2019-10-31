All lanes reopened after several car pile up on Interstate 24 Eastbound.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Traffic is now open after being shut down for several hours on I-24 eastbound early Thursday afternoon.

The Dade County Sheriff’s Office says multiple cars piled into one another.

- Advertisement -

The wreck included several tractor trailers and a number of other cars.

The Sheriff’s office says one male was badly injured and taken to a local hospital.

All lanes of traffic were shut down, but are now moving again.

During wet conditions, it’s important that you allow extra travel time.