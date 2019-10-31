Dalton Police On A Social Media Ghost Hunt

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- An armed robbery suspect is on the loose after being accused of robbing not one but two convenience stores earlier this week.

According to the police, the robbery suspect left RaceTrac around 3:25 in the morning on October 25th went down the street to Calhoun, Georgia and robbed a Circle K convenience store in the same outfit.

Police say the suspect asked the clerk at Racetrac for a pack of cigarettes behind the counter and while the clerk’s back was turned he showed a handgun demanding cash.

Police say he left the store with about 150 dollars.

Dalton Police say that it is not uncommon for this to happen.

The Dalton Assistant Police Chief, Chris Crossen, says, “From time to time you see this especially being right along the interstate. Someone traveling along the interstate may hit one or two of the more populated areas that have more convenient stores and more stores like that, that are open late at night. So, we have seen it in the past. It’s certainly not a common occurrence, but It’s something that we’ve seen.”

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect.

They are relying on their Facebook page to spread the word.

This is not the first time that they have relied on social media.

In September of 2018, they used social media to catch a woman who tased a Mapco worker during a robbery.

Crossen also says, “What we have found is that using social media to put out photos, not only does it help the news media get a story and get some things quickly that they can put out for us. But it also reaches people directly, gives people an opportunity to interact with us directly on social media or whatever that platform is.”

Dalton Police have even set up their messaging so that people can send them tips and remain anonymous.

They are still searching for the man that may be involved in the robberies.