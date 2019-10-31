Chattanooga family safe after tree falls on home

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) — A mother and son are safe after a tree crashed onto their Chattanooga home.

Danny Guinn looked at what is left of his house on 5th Avenue. Caution tape surrounded it.

“The angle where the tree hit that is where I was at,” Guinn said.

Guinn and his mother were inside when this happened and were not injured.

“Normal morning. You get up to make coffee and breakfast. I am sitting in my living room and the tree comes through my house,” he said.

His first instinct was to help his mother.

“She was my first priority. I pushed her out the door, toward the door first.”

They did all this as quickly as they could.

“We just got out and stood out here and called 911.”

Firefighters say this incident is believed to be weather-related. They think that because of the saturated ground and winds from storms rolling through the area at the time.

Now the Red Cross is helping them and their dog figure out where to go next. Volunteers comforted them and went through paperwork.

Guinn realizes this situation could have been much worse.

“Just thank God that we got out and that we are alive that is the main thing,” Guinn said.

Guinn and his mother were renting this house and they were only here for a couple of months.