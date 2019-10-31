CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) – 10,000 bags of candy.

That’s what had people lined up on what’s called “treat street” at the 32nd annual Downtown Halloween Block Party in Cleveland.

- Advertisement -

“Every year we always skip this line, but this year were going to go through this line for the M&M candy so,” Gina Green said.

What started as a rainy day turned into a cold night.

But despite the chilly temperatures, trick-or-treaters made it out.

“My fingers feel like they’re going to fall off, but it’s okay,” Dasia Scroggins said.

It took a little weather monitoring, but organizers decided the music, activity and vendor filled event must go on.

“Set up was tricky I won’t say that it wasn’t with all the rain, but vendors came between 3 and 5 and they got to set up once it had stopped. We’ve had a great crowd,” Mainstreet Cleveland Executive Director Sharon Marr said.

It was a crowd sprinkled with with creepy clowns, inflatable dinosaur costumes and a tiny unicorn.

“I’m supposed to be a zebra,”Noel Smith said.

A huge draw for these trick-or-treaters could very well be the “treat street.”

And that’s thanks to Mars.

The company makes candy at their facility in Cleveland and donates to the event every year.