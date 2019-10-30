TVA strikes deal over power lines in Meigs County

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Chattanooga businessman and property owner has won a concession from TVA.

Greg Vital , TVA and other Georgetown property owners have agreed to a plan to relocate a proposed transmission line to protect Native American artifacts.

The agreement allows TVA to move forward with the utility’s new Systems Operations Center in Meigs County.

The compromise comes 14 months after TVA announced the proposed relocation of the power control center from downtown Chattanooga.

After finding the artifacts, the two parties found an acceptable alternative for the final location of the one-mile transmission line.