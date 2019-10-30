Pentagon releases images from al-Baghdadi operation

General Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, in a briefing at the Pentagon Wednesday, released a number of declassified images and video from the raid that resulted in the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi over the weekend.

U.S. Central Command shared video on Twitter: At the compound, “fighters from two locations in the vicinity of the compound began firing on U.S. aircraft participating in the assault.”

“…at the compound, fighters from two locations in the vicinity of the compound began firing on U.S. aircraft participating in the assault.”

– Gen Frank McKenzie CDR USCENTCOM

Among the photos that McKenzie showed were “before” and “after” photos of the compound where al-Baghdadi was found over the weekend.

He also told reporters that four men and two women were killed. He said that the children who were killed with al-Baghdadi were probably “under 12” years of age. And he suggested that al-Baghdadi may have fired from the tunnel before he detonated his bomb-laden vest.

McKenzie also said of the DNA analysis confirming al-Baghdadi’s identity that the analysis showed “beyond a shadow of a doubt” that the man who died over the weekend was al-Baghdadi.

There was also a little more information about the dog involved in the U.S. operation — he’s a four-year veteran of the program and has been in 50 combat missions. He has also been returned to duty.

This is a developing story and will be updated.