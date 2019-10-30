Latest updates on the weather and Halloween Festivities

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The rain is posing a challenge for Halloween celebrations this year. Here is what we know right now about Thursday’s parties.
UNDECIDED
Scare on the Square in LaFayette
Organizers say they’ll decide by noon whether the annual event will go on Thursday (watch their Facebook page)
MOVING INDOORS
— Dunlap Scare on the Square is moving to Ewtonville Bapt. Gym at 2420 Old Union Road. 5-7 PM
— Andrews NC Trunk or Treat has moved inside Valleytown Cultural Arts and Historical Society!
RAIN OR SHINE
— Cleveland Block Party goes on as planned 5-10 PM downtown
— Athens Downtown Halloween is on, 5-7 PM
— Ooltewah Farmers Market opens regardless of weather, 3-6 PM
— Spring City Trick or Treating from 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM.
CANCELLED
— Lakesite Trunk or Treat cancelled for Friday
If you have other Halloween event changes, email to news@wdef.com