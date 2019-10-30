Latest updates on the weather and Halloween Festivities

Collins Parker
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The rain is posing a challenge for Halloween celebrations this year.  Here is what we know right now about Thursday’s parties.

UNDECIDED

Scare on the Square in LaFayette

Organizers say they’ll decide by noon whether the annual event will go on Thursday (watch their Facebook page)

MOVING INDOORS

Dunlap Scare on the Square is moving to Ewtonville Bapt. Gym at 2420 Old Union Road. 5-7 PM

Andrews NC Trunk or Treat has moved inside Valleytown Cultural Arts and Historical Society!

RAIN OR SHINE

Cleveland Block Party goes on as planned 5-10 PM downtown

Athens Downtown Halloween is on, 5-7 PM

Ooltewah Farmers Market opens regardless of weather, 3-6 PM

Spring City Trick or Treating  from 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM.

CANCELLED

Lakesite Trunk or Treat cancelled for Friday

If you have other Halloween event changes, email to news@wdef.com

