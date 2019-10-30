Kevin Hart shares emotional video about car crash

Kevin Hart has made a return to social media nearly two months after being injured in a serious car crash. The comedian shared an emotional video on Instagram in which he revealed unseen footage of his grueling physical therapy and rehabilitation process.

The two-minute clip begins with news reports on the September 1 crash in which Hart, driver Jared Black, and Black’s fiancée, Rebecca Broxterman, were seriously injured. The accident occurred as Black turned on to Mulholland Highway near Malibu, accelerated and lost control of Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda.

“No matter how much you think you’re in control, you’re not in control. At the end of the day, it can all be over, man,” Hart says in the video posted Tuesday night.

As Hart narrates the video, clips play of him interacting with his children and attending appointments following his hospital release 10 days after the crash. “When God talks, you gotta listen. I swear life is funny because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the things that you needed most,” he says.

The 40-year-old actor and comedian also reveals that the accident changed his perspective on life, “I honestly feel like God basically told me to sit down. When you moving too fast and doing too much, you can’t see the things that you’re meant to see. But after my accident, I see things differently.”

As well as physical therapy sessions, the comedian is seen doing aquatic exercises and wearing a back brace. He shares with his followers a glimpse of the large scar on his back from the surgery he underwent for his injuries.

Hart urges his followers not to “take today for granted because tomorrow is not promised.”

His wife, Eniko Hart, wrote on the Instagram post: “Your true fans were concerned, praying & missing you deeply. Thank you ALL for your kind words and allowing us to heal during this time.”

While Hart expresses thanks for his friends, family and fans, he says “more importantly, I’m thankful for God. I’m thankful for life.” The actor says he is on “the road to being a bigger and better version of me” and he is “looking forward to an amazing 2020.”