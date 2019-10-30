Kane Brown announces birth of his first child

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – Singer Kane Brown is a father.

The Chattanooga native announced the birth of Kingsley Rose Brown on Instagram on Thursday.

He posted “Welcome to the family Kingsley Rose Brown!!!!”

Brown and his wife Katelyn have documented the pregnancy all along on social media, from the first ultrasound on Instagram in April.

Jason Aldean and his wife organized a baby shower for the couple in August.

Brown grew up in the Chattanooga area and even attended LFO High School while Lauren Alaina was there.

He first got national attention for his singing career through his songs posted on YouTube.

Brown signed a recording deal in Nashville and has scored several country hits, including Heaven.