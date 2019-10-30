Foreign Scam suspects found in Bradley County

UPDATE:

Bradley County officials tell us the scammers used a Facebook page in Nigeria to scam the man in Texas. Ademola Adejonwo is from Nigeria.

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County investigators have arrested two local people accused of scamming a man in Texas.

Authorities intercepted a large amount of money the elderly man sent them in a package back in June.

Investigators say Ademola and Jasmine Adejonwo have ties to a foreign country, where the scam began.

Bradley County authorities were able to recover more money from the victim in Texas at their residence in our area.

The investigation found this was an isolated incident with no victims in our area.

The Adejonwos were indicted and arrested this week.