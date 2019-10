Long Beach, California — Twelve people were shot at a home here Tuesday night, CBS Los Angeles reports. The Long Beach Fire Department says fire crews responding to the shooting found the bodies of three adult males, as well as nine other victims who were taken to hospitals.

Scene outside home where 12 people were shot, at least three fatally, in Long Beach, California at what neighbors said was a Halloween party on night of October 29, 2019 CBS Los Angeles

According to police, two hooded suspects opened fire at what neighbors said was a Halloween party at the home.

The suspects fled and are still at large.