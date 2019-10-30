Did you know that all-season tires don’t always work in all seasons?

Here’s something you may not know: All-season tires are only meant for year-round driving if you live in the extreme southern United States.

For everyone else, it’s vital to install a set of tires that protect them in snow, ice and frigid temperatures. In some places in North America, doing so is even a legal requirement. All-season tires are not built to provide traction on winter roads.

If you live in a place that gets consistent snow and ice each winter, there’s nothing safer than a set of premium dedicated winter tires. But what about areas where winter weather is mild or unpredictable? In that case, winter tires might be overkill, especially since they aren’t built for summer roads and thus require drivers to own two sets of tires.

However, one solution saves drivers hassle and money while keeping them protected when temperatures plummet and roads become slick. All-weather tires are made for year-round driving but rated to provide safe driving on winter snow and ice.

What’s the difference between all-weather tires and their winter and all-season alternatives? All-weather tires combine all-season and winter driving technology to give drivers year-round peace of mind on the road. They’re the most convenient winter driving option, since drivers can keep them on all year long.

All-weather tires handle well in rain and heat, but they’re also marked with the three-peak mountain snowflake symbol (also known as the severe service emblem) that certifies they’re suitable for winter use. Notably, this certification makes them legal for use in areas that require winter-rated tires.

Nokian Tyres invented the all-weather tire and is already on its fifth generation of the product. The Scandinavian company encourages their use in areas with unpredictable or milder winter weather.

“We designed all-weather tires to provide safe driving in all conditions, even the worst weather winter has to offer,” said the company’s director of products and pricing, Steve Bourassa. “While dedicated winter tires remain an ideal option for drivers who experience consistently severe winter weather, our all-weather products offer a great combination of safety and convenience for drivers in many North American locales.”

Based in Finland, Nokian Tyres tests its all-weather products north of the Arctic Circle at the same facility where it puts its winter tires to the test. The key to their year-round performance is an asymmetrical tread design: One side of the tire’s tread pattern looks like a winter tire, while the other side has grooves that are more typical of an all-season product.

Its all-weather products also have a dual performance compound that delivers responsive grip on winter roads without sacrificing spring and summer performance.

It all adds up to a convenient, versatile driving experience that protects winter drivers much more effectively than all-season tires.

