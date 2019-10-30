Dalton Police need help identifying I 75 bandit suspect

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Dalton Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in an early morning robbery of a convenience store.

The man in a black Adidas track suit was caught on store surveillance early Friday morning around 3:45.

Police say he asked the clerk at the RaceTrac convenience store on West Walnut for a pack of cigarettes.

While the clerk turned , the suspect pulled a gun and demanded cash.

He got away with about $150.

Then 45 minutes later, police believe the same suspect held up a Circle K store in Calhoun.

This time he was wearing a Golden State toboggan.

But he also pulled a gun and held up the clerk.

Both stores were within a block of I 75.

If you have information on either case, please contact Detective Charles Williams at 706-278-9085, dial 9280 in Dalton.

Or 706-629-1234 for the Calhoun Police.