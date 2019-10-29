Most zoning changes approved for Northshore condo project

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Most zoning changes were approved for a proposed condo complex at the site of a longtime Northshore restaurant.

A sign in front of Nikki’s Drive Inn On Cherokee Boulevard indicates changes could be coming.

Developers plan to build a condo complex on the property.

On Tuesday, they asked the Chattanooga Form-Based Code Committee for ten zoning modifications. Nine were approved by the panel.

Before the decision was made, the Development Review Planner read an email from a neighbor against the proposed project.

“It is a family friendly area. I have two small children and I have grave concerns about the Nikki’s site and redevelopment seeking a variance to have a four story condominium building.”

The neighbor thinks it will stick out.

“A large condominium is out of character for are older sweet neighborhood, moreover a large project will also bring with it lots of cars and traffic.”

Jason Havron, with the Chattanooga Form-Based Code Committee, says that was not the feeling at a recent meeting with the nearby Hill City Neighborhood Association.

“Everybody in the neighborhood was in agreement that this would probably be a good build for the neighborhood,” Havron said.

They feel houses sitting above Nikki’s won’t be negatively impacted.

“This building would not interfere with any of the viewpoints from any of those houses that are up there,” Havron said.

While no timeline for the project has been announced, the zone modifications get developers closer.

We went to the restaurant for comment, but we were told the owner won’t be back in town until next week.