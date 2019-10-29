Woman hit by car in East Brainerd

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Medics rushed a woman to the hospital after she got hit by a car tonight in East Brainerd.

It happened around 8:30 on Morris Hill Road.

Chattanooga Police are investigating the incident.

The original call came in that a pedestrian was struck with head and neck injuries.

There is no official word on her condition.

Investigators say the driver who hit the pedestrian did stop, and wait for police.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.