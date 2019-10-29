Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – October 29th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) Another Nice October Day Ahead … Then Some Changes On The Way.



After a gorgeous Monday and a cool but clear Monday night, expect Tuesday to start with some dense fog once again. Itwon’t be as thick or as widespread, but where you DO see it – use caution.

After the fog burns off Tuesday morning, expect partial sunshine followed by increasing clouds for the afternoon, with temperatures rising into the mid 70’s again.

Tuesday Night: More clouds will move in, and even more clouds for Wednesday. Hump day starts off mainly cloudy & dry, but the “dry” part won’t last long.

Wednesday afternoon showers start to cover the area with cooler temperatures, with highs around 70.

Thursday looks to be a WET Halloween, with showers and possibly a thunderstorm moving through.

Friday starts our BIG cool down; highs will drop to the mid 50s with lows in the 30s along with some patchy frost.

