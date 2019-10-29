Vols Receiver Jauan Jennings Becoming Fan Favorite

It seems like Vols receiver Jauan Jennings becomes a bigger fan favorite after every game.

UT faithful dig the kid’s passion, which shows up in his performance.

Jennings did it all last week in Tennessee’s 41-21 win over South Carolina. He actually started the game at quarterback and went on to score two touchdowns on 174-yards receiving. Jennings was named the SEC co-offensive player of the week.

Reporter:”Jauan you are 1-0 as a starting quarterback. How does that feel?”

Jennings:”Uh it feels good to win. Outside of that perspective it was great to go get a team ‘W’.

I just take pride in not letting the first person tackle me. It was just a great game. Go out there. There was just a lot of energy and a lot of emotion flowing out there.”

Said head coach Jeremy Pruitt:”We need a team full of Jauan’s you know. He is helping shaping a lot of other guys on our football team. Okay. By how he goes about his business. How he competes because it’s contagious.”