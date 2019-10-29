UTC Women Beat Lee University 71-55 in Exhibition Game

(gomocs.com) CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s basketball team scored a 71-55 win over Lee University in exhibition action at McKenzie Arena tonight. Senior Lakelyn Bouldin and sophomore Eboni Williams led the Mocs with 17 points each, while Abby Bertram had 14 points for the Flames.

“We came out ready to play,” Chattanooga head coach Katie Burrows said. “I thought the starting lineup did a really good job. I thought once we started to sub and mix up some combinations, there was some discomfort initially. But once we got settled they started to play a little better together.”

Chattanooga opened the game on a 23-4 run and led 23-8 at the end of the first quarter. UTC held Lee to 4-of-12 shooting and nine turnovers in the first 10 minutes to set the tone of the game. Williams scored seven of her 17 in the opening frame.

The Mocs opened up their biggest lead of the game 36-16, midway through the second quarter, before taking a 39-27 advantage into the locker room. UTC kept a double-digit lead for the entire second half as eight players saw at least 14 minutes of action.

Williams added six rebounds and two steals in 22 minutes, while Bouldin had five boards and a game-high four steals. Junior Bria Dial had 13 points on 4-of-9 shooting, 3-for-6 from three. Sophomore Abbey Cornelius posted a game-high 10 rebounds and a game-high five assists.

UTC was 22-of-50 (44%) from the field and made 7-of-14 from beyond the arc. The Mocs edged Lee 39-35 on the boards. UTC scored 28 points off 25 miscues by the Lady Flames and got 17 points from the bench.

Haley Schubert added 12 points for Lee and Camryn Grant had 11 points and a team-best six rebounds. The Lady Flames were 21-of-57 from the field with three from distance on 19 tries.

Up next for the Mocs is the season opener at Belmont on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 7:30 p.m. (E.S.T.) in Nashville, Tenn. The next home game for Chattanooga is Saturday Nov. 9 against Hampton at 2:00 p.m. This is a double-header with the men who take on Tennessee State at 4:30 p.m.