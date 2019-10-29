State officers visiting sex offenders before Halloween

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Officers are checking up on sex offenders to make sure children stay safe this Halloween.

It is all part of the Tennessee Department of Correction’s Operation Blackout.

They search homes of every sex offender in our area and across the state who is on probation.

Officers make sure that they don’t have any Halloween decorations, candy and porch lights on.

They also check to see if there are any drugs or firearms in the house.

So far they have conducted 35 hundred home searches.

Elizabeth Gentzler with the Tennessee Department of Correction tells us “We want to protect the community. We are all about safety. We want parents to feel safe, family members to feel safe when their children are out trick or treating. And we want the children to be safe. We want them to have a great time.”

Operation Blackout started on October 21st and will end on the 31st.

Officers do sex offender checks all year round, but they make this extra effort during Halloween.