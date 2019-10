CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A spokesman for Hamilton county schools has confirmed that a teacher at Brainerd High school was attacked by a student last Friday.

Spokesman Tim Hensley says the incident happened in a hallway after a class period had started.

He says the teacher fell during the incident and was transported and checked out at the hospital.

The student was transported from the school by law enforcement.

No other information is available.