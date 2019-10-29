Rezoning for proposed Walden Town Center approved

WALDEN, Tenn. (WDEF) – Plans for a grocery store and town center in Walden move forward.

Walden officials approved the rezoning of property on the corner of Taft Highway and Timesville Road Tuesday night.

The development includes a grocery store, gas station, retail and office spaces and a public park.

Several people who live nearby have spoken out against the proposal with concerns on how it might impact their homes.

Proponents of the project have mentioned tax money revenue and another option for shopping as why the development is needed.