Public Forum tonight explains Walker County government change vote

LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) – Walker county is one of only 8 counties in the United States with a sole commissioner form of government. But that will change, in January of 2021.

A public forum on the new 5 person commissioner board form of government in Walker County, will be held tonight at 6:30.

It will be at the Union Avenue Baptist Church in Rossville.

Residents can learn how the new board will work, and how those who want to run for one of the 5 seats, can qualify.

Commissioner Shannon Whitfield explains why the vote is looming.

“The citizens of Walker County, back in November of 2018, voted approximately 80% to go to a board of commissioners. And so in May of 2020, we’ll have the primary election for that race, for all 5 board positions, and then in November of 2020, will be the general election.”

The board will consist of 4 part-time commissioners representing the districts of Rossville, Chickamauga, Lafayette and Lookout Mountain, and one full-time Chairman who will run At Large.