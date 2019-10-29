Multiple homes on fire after plane crashes in New Jersey

Colonia, New Jersey – A small plane crashed into a home in Colonia Tuesday morning. At least three homes were on fire following the crash, according to CBS New York, and the Colonia Fire Department said they were “trying to save the neighborhood.”

As many as 200 firefighters were said to be battling the blazes after a Cessna 414 crashed into the home at 11 a.m.

The mayor of Colonial, John McCormac, said the pilot was the only person on the aircraft.

No one was in the home that was directly hit and a woman in the house next door was able to escape, McCormac said. There were no injuries on the ground, he said.

Colonia section of woodbridge twp 2nd alarm…80 Berkley Ave…plane crash into home…2 structures involved in fire — NorthJersey FireNews (@NJFires) October 29, 2019

